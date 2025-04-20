Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Bet $1 on NBA Playoffs, Win $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players will have access to NBA offers with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1. Set up a new account to grab a $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start the registration process.







Use promo code WTOPBG1 to sign up in select states (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). New users can get $150 in bonuses with a $1 winning wager. Players in other states can use promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to secure 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. Set up a new account, grab a sign-up bonus and start going all in on Sunday’s games.

Secure Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Use promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to activate this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes Offer 2 Options

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1 and WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, 50% SGP NHL Boost, 50% Golf Boost, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NBA playoffs are off and running. New users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC will be eligible for this 150-1 odds boost. Pick a winner on a $1 wager to secure $150 in bonuses.

New users in other Caesars Sportsbook states can start with 10 100% profit boosts. Simply start with a $1 wager to collect these profit boosts.

How to Access These Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes

Here is a full breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook for new players:

Click here and apply either promo code to start signing up. Use code WTOPBG1 in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, NC, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC. Apply code WTOPDYW to sign up in other states.

and apply either promo code to start signing up. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $1 on any game to secure either offer.

NBA Playoffs Odds Boosts

There are four different NBA games to choose from on Sunday. Caesars Sportsbook will have a ton of odds boosts available for these matchups:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 29.5 Points & Jayson Tatum Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +275

Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner Each Over 24.5 Points: +375

Kristaps Porzingis Over 19.5 Points & Payton Pritchard Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +300

Darius Garland & Evan Mobley Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +225

Jimmy Butler Over 24.5 Points & Stephen Curry Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +260

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.