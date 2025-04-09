Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus for Masters, MLB, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with promo code WTOPBG1 and place a $1 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only). Anyone who signs up with promo code WTOPDYW and bets $1 will receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook will set up new users with tons of options this week. We also recommend checking out the different odds boosts available for the NBA, MLB, NHL, Masters and other sports.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes: How to Register

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, MLB Live Boost, Parlay Madness, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with the proper promo code is the only way to unlock these offers. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here and choose the state you are located in. Apply promo code WTOPBG1 to sign up in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC Use promo code WTOPDYW to get started in other eligible states.

and choose the state you are located in. Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods.

Place a $1 bet on any game in any sport. Some players will get $150 in bonuses with a win while others will receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Claim $150 Bonus or 10 100% Profit Boosts

There are two distinct options for players when it comes to this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Both offers start with a $1 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL, Masters or any other available market.

Anyone who signs up in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC will have the chance to win $150 in bonuses. Any $1 winning bet will trigger this bonus.

New users who start in other Caesars Sportsbook state will receive 10 100% profit boosts after placing that $1 bet. Double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

NBA Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Wednesday night will be a busy one for basketball fans. Look to the odds boost page on Caesars Sportsbook for unique offers on the games. Here are a few of the most popular options:

Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis Each Over 29.5 Points: +280

Tyler Herro, Klay Thompson & Devin Booker Each Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +575

Aaron Gordon Over 14.5 Points & Michael Porter Jr. Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +340

Stephen Curry Over 29.5 Points & Over 5.5 Assists: +350

Warriors, Thunder, Nuggets & Rockets All Win: +775

Jalen Green & Kawhi Leonard Each Over 24.5 Points: +500

