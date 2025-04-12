Brewers face the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (8-6, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-7, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (8-6, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-7, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chad Patrick (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -181, Brewers +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Arizona Diamondbacks leading the series 1-0.

Arizona has a 7-7 record overall and a 4-4 record at home. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee has an 8-6 record overall and a 3-4 record in road games. The Brewers have a 3-0 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has five doubles, a home run and nine RBI for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 15-for-43 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

