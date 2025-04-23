Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 NBA Playoffs Promo on Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig DUdek Photo Credit: Craig DUdek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Playoffs Today

Each offer provides a unique way for you, as a new bettor, to try and score a large cash payout. To understand how each offer would influence your first wager, we can run through some of the scenarios for both of the Bet365 bonus code deals here.

There are two types of bettors who will benefit from this Bet365 welcome offer. First, for someone who wants to take their shot at a substantial payout tonight, the $1,000 safety net could be the way to go.

You could bet up to that amount on any market you want. Bet anywhere between $10 and $1,000 on games like Wolves-Lakers. Think Minnesota is going to give Los Angeles more fits tonight? You can back them at +5.5 to cover. Conversely, if you think Luka and LeBron get things back on track to even the series with a statement win, you might want to take them -5.5. If that wager loses, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 allows you to get back bonus bets.

However, if you want to guarantee yourself bonus bets so that you can make even more wagers throughout the week, you would look to the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer.

NBA Playoffs SGP Boosts

With the welcome offer in hand, you know you are guaranteed to win either cash or bonus bets. So, to keep loading your account up with even more earnings, check out the in-app offers Bet365 has. You can find a bunch of different same game parlay boosts for each of the three games plus a ton of other offers for major market sports.

Log in to make your bet on these today:

Franz Wagner, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White each to score 15+ points (+150)

Paolo Banchero 25+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds (+275)

Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 3+ threes made (+1100)

Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 also gives way to a number of other useful offers, including early payouts. Here’s the rundown:

NBA Early Payout: Take one of the teams tipping off tonight to win their game outright and get your moneyline bet paid out in full if that team goes up by 20 or more points in any quarter

MLB Early Payout: Place a moneyline wager on an MLB team and win your bet instantly if they go up by 5+ runs

Plus, check out the exclusive same game parlay boosts you can find for any NBA or MLB game of your choosing. Build an SGP of three or more legs and get those odds enhanced by 30 percent.

Account Setup with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Have all of your vital personal information ready, including the Bet365 bonus code, and register that information with the sportsbook today. This will lock in both your account and give you the option of the two available welcome offers.

The information necessary to complete your account will include:

Full legal name

Mailing address

Birthdate

Location settings turned to “on” with your device

Bank account information

You will also be required to make an initial cash deposit with Bet365. This can be a minimum of $10 or enough to cover the first wager you intend to bet. Deposits can be made using a debit card, credit card, online bank, ApplePay, PayPal or any other approved method.

The use of bonus bets can be spread throughout multiple markets of the sportsbook for a time period of seven (7) days. These bets do not have to be used all on the same wager. Any unused bets after seven (7) days will result in those bonuses expiri