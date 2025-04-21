Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 NBA Bonus for Playoffs Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Choose an offer for the NBA playoffs by signing up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Register here to claim an instant bonus or place your favorite wager. New customers can also start using daily odds boosts and early payouts.









A $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code will trigger a $150 bonus. This has been the most popular option, but you can pass it up to use a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Place a hefty wager on the game of your choice and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Get in your qualifying bet on the Pistons vs. Knicks or Clippers vs. Nuggets on Monday night. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorite at Madison Square Garden after a huge 4th quarter in Game 1 that led to a win. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead after an OT win, but they are 1.5-point underdogs in Game 2.

Register here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Get a $150 NBA bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code for the Pistons-Knicks, Clippers-Nuggets

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA SGP Boosts, MLB Early Payout, Parlay Profit Boosts for the NHL, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make your first bet with the welcome offer and browse through the same-game parlay boosts. These are available for all NBA games.

Karl-Anthony Towns records 25+ points, 3+ threes made and 10+ rebounds (+550)

Jalen Brunson records 30+ points, 7+ assists and the Knicks win (+350)

Cade Cunningham records 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists (+325)

James Harden records 25+ points, 10+ assists and the Clippers win (+600)

Jamal Murray, Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell and Michael Porter Jr. each score 15+ points (+700)

There are already options for the Game 2s on Tuesday. It will be the Bucks vs. Pacers, Grizzlies vs. Thunder and Timberwolves vs. Lakers.

Steps to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

Use the bet365 bonus code to begin the week with a welcome offer. New players can take these steps to get started in time for the NBA and NHL matchups on Monday night:

Register here to use the code WTOP365.

to use the code WTOP365. Fill in your name, date of birth and other information to confirm your identity.

Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted banking method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

Place a $5 bet for a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 with a safety net.

The outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $150 bonus, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

More Boosts for the NHL Playoffs

Find other boosts on Monday for the Canadiens vs. Capitals, Blues vs. Jets, Avalanche vs. Stars and Oilers vs. Kings. For example, the odds for Alexander Ovechkin to have 2+ points Dylan Strome to have 2+ points and the Capitals to win have been improved to +750.

The promotions tab usually has profit boosts that can be applied to your own parlays, in addition to early payouts. Use a 30% SGP boost for the Yankees-Guardians or another matchup on Monday.

Sign up through the links above to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New customers can claim a $150 bonus after a $5 wager or unlock a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.