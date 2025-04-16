Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for the NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Choose a sportsbook promotion for the NBA Play-In Tournament with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Sign up here to lock-in a bonus or place a hefty bet on an NBA game.









A $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code will automatically result in a $150 bonus. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which will trigger a bonus refund after a loss.

Browse through the different markets for the Heat vs. Bulls and Mavericks vs. Kings to find your favorite option for an opening wager. The outcome doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus, so try securing the rewards quick by betting on an early outcome.

Register here to apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Get a $150 bonus after a $5 bet or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code for Heat-Bulls, Mavs-Kings

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Bet Boosts, MLB Early Payout, NHL 30% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Heat (+1.5) are underdogs on the road against the Bulls. The winner will face the Hawks for the No. 8 seed in the East. And the Kings (-4.5) are favored at home over the Mavericks, with the winner going up against the Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the West. Make your first bet with the welcome offer and check out some of the following odds boosts:

Tyler Herro and Coby White each score 20+ points (+150)

Bam Adebayo and Nikola Vucevic each score 20+ points and have 10+ rebounds (+1100)

Bulls win, White records 20+ points and 5+ assists (+450)

Anthony Davis records 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ threes made (+500)

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and PJ Washington each score 20+ points (+550)

The Thunder are entering the NBA Playoffs with the best odds to win the title, followed by the Celtics and Cavaliers. You can also make predictions on each conference and the Finals MVP.

Steps to Use Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Use the bet365 bonus code to decide which offer you’d like to use for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Sign up here to apply the code WTOP365. Fill in your full legal name, residential address and date of birth to verify your identity. Deposit $10+ with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Place a $5 bet or wager up to $1,000.

The outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when choosing the $150 bonus. On the other hand, a loss with the safety net will cause a bonus refund. Place a wager of the same amount on a different game this week.

More SGP Boosts for MLB, the NHL

There are additional parlay boosts for MLB and the NHL. For example, the odds for the Yankees, Angels and Dodgers to all win on Wednesday have been increased to +325. NHL fans can apply a 30% SGP boost to any NHL matchup, like the Red Wings vs. Devils or Golden Knights vs. Canucks. Take this time before the Stanley Cup Playoffs to make your future bets.

Create an account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $150 bonus or use a $1,000 first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.