Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Wednesday’s docket of MLB and NBA games will give prospective bettors plenty of markets to choose from. New users who sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will get to choose from two new player offers.







You can turn a $5 bet into a $150 guaranteed bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a first-bet safety net and get a bonus bet refund if your first bet loses. Be sure to sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get the offer of your choice.

A huge slate of MLB games is already underway, but some of this evening’s games happen to be the best matchups of the day. This includes Red Sox vs. Orioles in an AL East battle, Rockies vs. Phillies, Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, and Braves vs. Dodgers. Not to be outdone, the NBA has a pair of Eastern Conference clashes between postseason-bound teams on tap. The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the New York Knicks, while the Miami Heat head to TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock your choice of a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet offer for any NBA or MLB game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, MLB Promo Tonight

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Early Payout Promo, MLB Early Payout Promo, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has chosen to give new users an unprecedented choice when signing up for an account. Players can simply turn a $5 bet on any NBA or MLB matchup into a $150 bonus that will convey win or lose. The second option is a first-bet safety net that backs a player’s first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

If you want to bet $5 on the Celtics to win, Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, the Yankees to win, or the Braves and Dodgers to go over the total runs line, you can. Win or lose, you’d get $150 in bonus bets. Losing your wager with the first-bet safety net would instead trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for a bet365 account will only take a few minutes. Complete the steps below to get in on the action with bet365:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, residential address, email, phone number, and birthdate.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Choose online banking or another deposit method.

Add $10+ to your account.

Head to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of $5+ or up to $1,000.

If you select the bet and get offer, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose. Choosing the first-bet safety net can earn you a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your wager loses.

Bet Boosts for Wednesday

Bet365 has a considerable number of Bet Boosts with enhanced odds for the NBA and MLB tonight. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top choices:

Super Boost: Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each to record 1+ hits (+150)

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each to record 1+ hits (+150) Cavaliers, Celtics, Mavericks, and Nuggets all to win (+220)

Fernando Tatis Jr., Julio Rodriguez, Jose Altuve, and Juan Soto each to record 1+ hits (+382)

Orioles, Phillies, Yankees, and Dodgers all to win (+643)

Domantas Sabonis, Alperen Sengun, and Ivica Zubac each to record 13+ rebounds (+1250)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.