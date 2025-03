Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Mar. 15 TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Championship Florida Gulf Coast 68, Cent. Arkansas 51 Big West Championship UC San Diego…

Saturday, Mar. 15

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun

Championship

Florida Gulf Coast 68, Cent. Arkansas 51

Big West

Championship

UC San Diego 75, UC Davis 66

Coastal

Semifinals

William & Mary 76, Drexel 54

Campbell 80, Coll. of Charleston 59

Conference USA

Championship

Liberty 53, Middle Tennessee 48

Ivy League

Championship

Harvard 74, Columbia 71

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Championship

Fairfield 76, Quinnipiac 53

Mid American

Championship

Ball St. 65, Toledo 58

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

Norfolk St. 68, Howard 56

Missouri Valley

Semifinal

Murray St. 96, Drake 90

Belmont 76, Missouri St. 67

Southwestern Athletic

Championship

Southern U. 64, Alcorn St. 44

Western Athletic

Championship

Grand Canyon 65, Texas-Arlington 62

