Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= MSHSL State Tournament= Quarterfinal= Class 4A= Eastview 62, Anoka 39 Hopkins 70, Chaska 64 Lakeville North 47,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class 4A=

Eastview 62, Anoka 39

Hopkins 70, Chaska 64

Lakeville North 47, Brainerd 20

Maple Grove 71, White Bear Lake 36

Class 3A=

Alexandria 60, DeLaSalle 40

Benilde-St Margaret’s 84, Stewartville 58

Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Monticello 50

Marshall 67, Rock Ridge 51

