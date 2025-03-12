Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class 4A=
Eastview 62, Anoka 39
Hopkins 70, Chaska 64
Lakeville North 47, Brainerd 20
Maple Grove 71, White Bear Lake 36
Class 3A=
Alexandria 60, DeLaSalle 40
Benilde-St Margaret’s 84, Stewartville 58
Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Monticello 50
Marshall 67, Rock Ridge 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
