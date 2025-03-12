Live Radio
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 12, 2025, 10:18 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class 4A=

Eastview 62, Anoka 39

Hopkins 70, Chaska 64

Lakeville North 47, Brainerd 20

Maple Grove 71, White Bear Lake 36

Class 3A=

Alexandria 60, DeLaSalle 40

Benilde-St Margaret’s 84, Stewartville 58

Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Monticello 50

Marshall 67, Rock Ridge 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

