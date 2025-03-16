All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|48
|33
|10
|2
|3
|71
|187
|113
|Huntsville
|47
|31
|11
|4
|1
|67
|164
|120
|Roanoke
|48
|30
|13
|2
|3
|65
|177
|135
|Fayetteville
|48
|24
|18
|5
|1
|54
|137
|163
|Evansville
|49
|23
|20
|2
|4
|52
|135
|145
|Birmingham
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|143
|141
|Knoxville
|50
|22
|22
|4
|2
|50
|138
|170
|Quad City
|50
|21
|25
|2
|2
|46
|145
|171
|Macon
|49
|20
|26
|3
|0
|43
|119
|147
|Pensacola
|49
|15
|25
|4
|5
|39
|128
|168
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Evansville 3, Fayetteville 2
Macon 2, Roanoke 1
Peoria 4, Knoxville 2
Pensacola 3, Quad City 2
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Evansville 2
Roanoke 3, Macon 1
Knoxville 2, Peoria 1
Quad City 3, Pensacola 0
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
