All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 10 2 3 71 187 113 Huntsville 47 31 11 4 1 67 164 120 Roanoke 48 30 13 2 3 65 177 135 Fayetteville 48 24 18 5 1 54 137 163 Evansville 49 23 20 2 4 52 135 145 Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141 Knoxville 50 22 22 4 2 50 138 170 Quad City 50 21 25 2 2 46 145 171 Macon 49 20 26 3 0 43 119 147 Pensacola 49 15 25 4 5 39 128 168

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Evansville 3, Fayetteville 2

Macon 2, Roanoke 1

Peoria 4, Knoxville 2

Pensacola 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Evansville 2

Roanoke 3, Macon 1

Knoxville 2, Peoria 1

Quad City 3, Pensacola 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

