Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Releases $55 March Madness Bonus, NBA Pick

Register with our Sleeper promo code and create a $5 entry on college basketball. New customers will receive $55 in bonus cash no matter the outcome.

Your first entry can include a free daily pick on a rotation of NBA players. Most often, the pick will be that the player will record more than 0.5 points for what figures to be a winner.

CBB Games for Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Win One-Get One, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets for all the following college basketball matchups on Sunday. Make picks on points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and more.

UConn-Florida

Baylor-Duke

Illinois-Kentucky

Saint Mary’s-Alabama

Colorado State-Maryland

Ole Miss-Iowa State

New Mexico-Michigan State

Oregon-Arizona

For example, you can pick Cooper Flagg of Duke to record higher than his point total 18.5 points and JT Toppin of Texas Tech to have higher than 8.5 rebounds. The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings. Win up to 100X your entry by adding selections, all of which have different multipliers.

Go to the promotions tab to find a “Win One, Get One” offer for March Madness. Win an entry on Saturday to get a bonus for Sunday. There will be markets for another slate full of games, including No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Duke and No. 6 Illinois vs. No. 3 Kentucky. All eyes will be on Cooper Flagg as he tried to lead Duke to another appearance in the Final Four.

Sleeper Promo Code Releases $55 Bonus

New customers can take these simple steps to use our Sleeper promo code. Claim bonus cash to make predictions during March Madness.

Create an account here with our code WTOP. Provide the basic information needed to verify your identity and age. Enter your date of birth, full name and email. Deposit $25 or more with a bank account, VISA or Discover card. Make a $5 entry.

Win or lose, you’ll get (11) $5 bonus entries to use for college basketball and other sports. Stay tuned to the “My Picks” page to view your completed and active entries.

Chat with Friends During March Madness

Sleeper Fantasy has many unique features that have made it a popular choice for daily fantasy. Customers can connect with friends by adding people to a SQUAD. Chat about picks and follow along with who your friends are taking throughout March Madness. There are game casts for each matchup, allowing you to track stats.

Sign up using our Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a welcome offer for the NCAA Tournament. Make a $5 entry with a free pick to score $55 in bonus cash.