Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Releases $55 in Bonus Cash for NBA Entries

Register using our Sleeper promo code WTOP and create your opening $5 entry. This will automatically result in a $55 bonus.

Sleeper Fantasy has been a popular choice for commissioners to use for season-long leagues. However, it also has options for daily NBA, NHL and college basketball picks. Win up to 1000X your entry, conduct pregame research, follow along with game casts and chat with friends on the mobile app. Stay tuned to the promotions tab to find picks on sale and entry boosts.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Sunday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are markets available for all NBA games. Go through totals on Sunday for the Nuggets vs. Thunder, Suns vs. Mavericks, Grizzlies vs. Pelicans, Jazz vs. 76ers, Cavaliers vs. Bucks, Spurs vs. Timberwolves, Pistons vs. Trail Blazers and Kings vs. Clippers. These are just a few of the popular markets:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32.5 points

Kevin Durant: 6.5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards: 26.5 points

Devin Booker: 2.5 three-pointers made

James Harden: 25.5 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 46.5 points + rebounds + assists

Julius Randle: 4.5 assists

Zach LaVine: 2.5 three-pointers made

Ja Morant: 25.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 5.5 first quarter points

Kawhi Leonard: 22.5 points

The Cavs have been the top team in the Eastern Conference throughout the season, but the Bucks hope to gain momentum in the second half of the season. Select any of the markets from this matchup to see what other customers are saying. Then, track the stats as the game unfolds on the Sleeper app.

Guide to Use Our Sleeper Promo Code

New customers in eligible states can take these easy steps to create an account. Start making picks in just a few minutes.

Sign up here to apply our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide your full name, email and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $25 or more with online banking or a debit card. Create a $5 entry.

Win or lose, this will trigger (11) $5 bonus entries. Be sure to use all this bonus before it expires in 10 days. Go to “My Picks” to view all of your completed and open entries.

Make Picks on CBB, NHL Action

Use Sleeper to make picks on college basketball, the NHL and more. NHL fans can make predictons on goals, assists, saves and shots on goal. Find totals on Sunday for Aelxander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Expect to find special promotions and contests for college basketball as the tournament approaches. Use Sleeper to fill out your bracket and see how you compare to other customers.

