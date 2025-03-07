Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with our Sleeper promo code and start with a $5 entry, which can include a free pick. Win or lose, this will result in a $55 bonus.

The number of legs in your entry will determine the potential payout. Browse through different markets on Friday for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets, Jazz vs. Raptors, Grizzlies vs. Mavericks, Timberwolves vs. Heat, Trail Blazers vs. Thunder, Suns vs. Nuggets, Spurs vs. Kings and Knicks vs. Clippers.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Friday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sleeper Fantasy allows customers to conduct research, connect with friends and track games from the mobile app. Try creating your first entry by selecting more or less several of the following player totals:

Donovan Mitchell: 23.5 points

Kevin Durant: 25.5 points

Evan Mobley: 30.5 points + rebounds + assists

LaMelo Ball: 24.5 points

Nikola Jokic: 13.5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards: 3.5 three-pointers made

Devin Booker: 7.5 assists

Bam Adebayo: 19.5 points

Ja Morant: 25.5 points

Julius Randle: 11.5 assists + rebounds

Select any of these markets to see what other customers are saying and look at your SQUAD to check who your friends making picks on. Then, go the promotions tab to find entry boosts, picks on sale and other offers. It even has injury insurance, so customers can get cash back after situations when a player goes out in the first half.

Grab $55 Bonus with Our Sleeper Promo Code

Take these easy steps to create an account with our Sleeper promo code. You must be at least 18 years old and in an eligible state to enter paid contests.

Register here to apply our code WTOP. Provide your full name, email address, SSN and enable geolocation services on your mobile phone or computer. Use a debit card or online banking to make a deposit. Create a $5 entry.

No matter the outcome, you’ll receive $55 in bonus cash. Use (11) $5 bonus entries for basketball, hockey, MMA and other sports over the weekend. Go to the “My Picks” tab to view all your active and completed contests.

Find Markets for College Basketball, UFC 313

The NBA isn’t the only option for sports fans on Sleeper. Check out options on Saturday for college basketball as teams play their final regular season games before the conference tournaments begin.

There are also options for UFC 313. Make picks on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev and other matchups on the main card. You can predict finishes, fight time, significant strikes and submissions. Results from contests can take 15 to 60 minutes to update, and each sport has a different set of rules.

