Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for NBA Daily Fantasy

Make picks on NBA, NHL and college basketball games after signing up with our Sleeper promo code. Click here to create an account and make your first entry of the week. New customers can secure an instant bonus and start with a free pick.









Register with our Sleeper promo code WTOP and make a $5 entry. Win or lose, you’ll receive $55 in bonus cash.

Add the free pick for Tyrese Maxey in your first contest. His total has been dropped down to 0.5 points, which should make this leg an easy winner on Monday night. Regularly check the promotions tab to find picks on sale, entry boosts, protected picks and other types of offers.

Sign up here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Score $55 in bonus cash following a $5 entry.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Games on Monday

The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings. There are markets for all 12 NBA matchups on Monday, such as the Lakers vs. Nets, Hornets vs. Heat, Nuggets vs. Thunder and Trail Blazers vs. Warrors.

Kevin Durant: 25.5 points

Josh Giddey: 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

LaMelo Ball: 23.5 points

Luka Doncic: 30.5 points

RJ Barrett: 4.5 assists

Nikola Jokic: 13.5 rebounds

Bam Adebayo: 20.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 33.5 points

Devin Booker: 2.5 three-pointers made

Tyrese Haliburton: 10.5 assists

Coby White: 5.5 first quarter points

Select any of these markets to see what customers are saying. You can even do research by looking at previous performances, link up with friends and follow along with live stats with a game cast.

These features are also available to NHL fans. For example, look at totals for Connor McDavid on Monday as the Oilers take on the Sabres. Try making your predictions goals, saves, assists and points from top players.

Grab $55 Bonus with Our Sleeper Promo Code

New customers in eligible states can take these easy steps to get started on a top daily fantasy sports app. Redeem bonus cash for entries this week and begin with a free pick on Maxey.

Sign up here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Provide your full name, date of birth and email address. Make a deposit of $25 or more with a debit/credit card or online banking. Play $5.

The result of your first entry doesn’t matter, so the $55 bonus is guaranteed. It will be awarded as (11) $5 bonus entries. Use all these entries before they expire in 10 days. Check the “My Picks” tab to keep up with your active and completed entries on all sports.

Make College Basketball Picks Throughout March

Sleeper Fantasy will be a popular option for college basketball fans in March. Make your picks on Auburn, Alabama, Houston, Duke, Kentucky and other teams as they compete for a title. Expect to find special contests and promotions on Sleeper Fantasy once the bracket is released.

New customers who sign up using our Sleeper promo code WTOP can start with a free pick and $55 in bonus cash.