Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $55 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Tourney Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use our Sleeper promo code WTOP to get an instant bonus for daily fantasy. Make picks on the NBA, NHL and college basketball after signing up here to claim this welcome offer.









Register with our Sleeper promo code WTOP and create your first $5 entry. New customers will automatically receive a $150 bonus.

Be sure to include the free pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo in your opening contest. You can select that he will have over 0.5 total points, making this leg a nearly guaranteed winner. Go through markets for the Nets vs. Cavaliers, Wizards vs. Pistons, Bucks vs. Pacers and Clippers vs. Pelicans to add more legs to your entry. The Bucks and Pacers are both looking to end losing streaks in the matchup on TNT.

Sign up here with our Sleeper promo code WTOP to score a $55 bonus. Simply begin with a $5 entry that includes the free pick for Antetokounmpo.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Monday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings. Search through markets by choosing a certain game or stat. These are just some of the popular markets available for NBA games on Monday night:

Trey Murphy: 2.5 three-pointers made

Donovan Mitchell: 31.5 points + rebounds + assists

Derrick Jones: 8.5 points

Kawhi Leonard: 23.5 points

Darius Garland: 18.5 points

James Harden: 3.5 three-pointers made

Tobias Harris: 14.5 points

Cade Cunningham: 14.5 assists + rebounds

Damian Lillard: 24.5 points

Jalen Duren: 12.5 rebounds

Try connecting with your friends and create a SQUAD to chat about picks throughout the NBA season. Customers can conduct research by view recent performances and follow along with picks during NBA games with game casts.

Grab $55 Bonus with Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Fantasy has been a great option for season-long leagues, giving commissioners a variety of customizable options. But it has also become great for making daily picks on basketball, hockey and other sports. Complete the steps to get started with an instant bonus:

Sign up here to apply our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, date of birth and other information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $25 or more using online banking or a debit card. Create a $5 entry,

The outcome of your first entry doesn’t matter, so the $55 bonus is guaranteed. It will be added to your account as (11) $5 bonus entries, and it will expire after 10 days.

Make Picks on College Basketball Conference Tourneys

Use Sleeper to make your college basketball picks this month. There are tons of conference tournament games this week, which will lead us into Selection Sunday. Check the app for contests and special bonuses once the bracket is released. Go to “My Picks” to view all your completed and active entries.

Other categories are available for the NHL and UFC. Make picks on Alexander Oveckin and other NHL players to score a goal or record multiple points.

Register with our Sleeper promo code WTOP and score a $55 bonus. Begin with a $5 entry that includes a free pick.