Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $55 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Picks Saturday

Create an account with our Sleeper promo code and enter your first $5 contest. New customers will automatically receive a $55 bonus.

Include a free pick in your first entry for a better chance at a win. The total for Coby White has been set at 0.5 points on Saturday night, so he just has to score a single basket for this leg to hit. Check the promotions tab throughout the NBA season to find picks on sale, entry boosts and other offers.

Register here to apply our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Score $55 in bonus cash by creating your first $5 entry.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Saturday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The number of legs in your entry will determine your potential winnings. Go through markets for the Nets vs. Hornets, Pelicans vs. Rockets, Pacers vs. Hawks, Wizards vs. Raptors, Bulls vs. Heat, Magic vs. Bucks, Lakers vs. Celtics and Pistons vs. Warriors.

Tyrese Haliburton: 23.5 points + rebounds

Trae Young: 11.5 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 27.5 points

Damian Lillard: 3.5 three-pointers made

Luka Doncic: 28.5 points

LeBron James: 25.5 points

Jayson Tatum: 41.5 points + rebounds + assists

Cade Cunningham: 26.5 points

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers made

Draymond Green: 6.5 rebounds

Try following along with the game cast on the Sleeper app during the Lakers-Celtics matchup on Saturday night. Chat with your friends regarding your picks and track stats as the action unfolds.

How to Use Our Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Fantasy has research tools, ongoing bonuses and other features that have made it a popular choice for sports fans across the US. Complete these steps to unlock the best welcome offer.

Sign up here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email, date of birth and other relevant information. Use online banking or a debit card to make a deposit of at least $25. Play $5.

Win or lose, (11) $5 bonus entries will be added to your account. Be sure to use the entire bonus before it expires in 10 days.

Find Totals for College Basketball, UFC 313

Try using some of your bonus for key college basketball games on Saturday, like No. 6 St. John’s vs. No. 20 Marquette, No. 19 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Missouri, No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 1 Auburn, No. 24 Arizona vs. Kansas and No. 2 Duke vs. North Carolina. Expect to find special contests and offers once the bracket is released.

Customers can even make picks on UFC 313. There are options for fight time, significant strikes, finishes and takedowns. The main event is a light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev. It will be after Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev, Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes, Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo and King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy.

