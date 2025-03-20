NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 14 West Region At campus sites Point Loma 68, Seattle Pacific 54 CSUSB…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 14

West Region

At campus sites

Point Loma 68, Seattle Pacific 54

CSUSB 88, Biola 77

Cal St. Dom. Hills 66, Northwest Nazarene 59

Central Wash. 82, Chico St. 79, OT

Saturday, March 15

Atlantic Region

West Liberty 91, Bluefield St. 84

Fayetteville St. 74, Fairmont St. 67, OT

Gannon 99, East Stroudsburg 74

Virginia St. 80, West Chester 64

Central Region

Washburn 85, Harding 57

Concordia-St. Paul 83, Minot St. 71

MSU Moorhead 69, Fort Hays St. 62

Winona St. 69, Southwest Minn. St. 62

East Region

Daemen 80, Bridgeport 68

St. Thomas Aquinas 79, Pace 72

Dominican (N.Y.) 85, Adelphi 66

Assumption 92, Southern N.H. 66

Midwest Region

Missouri S&T 85, Malone 77, OT

Mo.-St. Louis 81, Ferris St. 79

Lake Superior St. 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 64

Michigan Tech 87, Northern Mich. 72

South Region

Nova Southeastern 76, Savannah St. 64

Lynn 86, Valdosta St. 74

Alabama Huntsville 99, Tampa 88

Fla. Southern 86, Montevallo 83

South Central Region

DBU 74, Regis (Colo.) 54

Midwestern St. 102, St. Edward’s 72

Colo. Sch. of Mines 74, West Tex. A&M 62

St. Mary’s (Texas) 67, Lubbock Christian 61

Southeast Region

Columbus St. 75, Carson-Newman 74

UNC Pembroke 90, Lincoln Memorial 88

USC Aiken 80, Catawba 71

Lenoir-Rhyne 94, Augusta 79

Second Round

Saturday, March 15

West Region

Point Loma 82, CSUSB 64

Cal St. Dom. Hills 77, Central Wash. 65

Sunday, March 16

Atlantic Region

West Liberty 89, Fayetteville St. 69

Gannon 92, Virginia St. 66

Central Region

Washburn 94, Concordia-St. Paul 78

MSU Moorhead 70, Winona St. 59

East Region

St. Thomas Aquinas 79, Daemen 74

Assumption 81, Dominican (N.Y.) 75

Midwest Region

Mo.-St. Louis 65, Missouri S&T 56

Lake Superior St. 83, Michigan Tech 73

South Region

Nova Southeastern 80, Lynn 72

Alabama Huntsville 97, Fla. Southern 86

South Central Region

DBU 80, Midwestern St. 54

Colo. Sch. of Mines 66, St. Mary’s (Texas) 63

Southeast Region

UNC Pembroke 91, Columbus St. 80

Lenoir-Rhyne 91, USC Aiken 87

Third Round

Monday, March 17

West Region

Cal St. Dom. Hills 61, Point Loma 58

Tuesday, March 18

Atlantic Region

West Liberty 101, Gannon 90

Central Region

Washburn 93, MSU Moorhead 65

East Region

Assumption 97, St. Thomas Aquinas 90

Midwest Region

Lake Superior St. 75, Mo.-St. Louis 62

South Region

Nova Southeastern 76, Alabama Huntsville 69

South Central Region

DBU 100, Colo. Sch. of Mines 79

Southeast Region

Lenoir-Rhyne 76, UNC Pembroke 74, OT

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 25

At Evansville, Ind.

Nova Southeastern vs. Assumption, 7 p.m.

Washburn vs. Lenoir-Rhyne, 9:30 p.m.

West Liberty vs. Cal St. Dom. Hills, 3:30 p.m.

DBU vs. Lake Superior St., 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, March 27

Nova Southeastern-Assumption-winner vs. Washburn-Lenoir-Rhyne-winner, 9:30 p.m.

West Liberty-Cal St. Dom. Hills-winner vs. DBU-Lake Superior St.-winner, 7 p.m.

