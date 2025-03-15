FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Win your first bet with this FanDuel promo code offer to score a bonus. New customers can register here to activate this welcome offer, so a code won’t be needed.









Create an account through our FanDuel promo code links and begin with a $5 wager. If it wins, you’ll receive a $200 bonus.

The odds of your first bet don’t matter, meaning you can bet on an easy market with short odds for the best chance at winning the bonus. There are plenty of college basketball and NBA matchups to choose from on Saturday.

Sign up here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer. A winning $5 bet will trigger a $200 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Releases $200 CBB Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Dog of the Day 30% Boost, NBA 30% Live Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Try making your first bet on any of the college basketball matchups on Saturday. The SEC Tournament continues in Nashville with No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Auburn and No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 4 Florida. Auburn is a 5.5-point favorite over the Volunteers, and they still have the best odds to win the conference.

We also have the ACC Championship game at 8:30 pm ET between No. 13 Louisville and No. 1 Duke. The Blue Devils are 6.5-point favorites, even though they won’t have their star freshman on the court.

FanDuel Sportsbook has released a “Dog of the Day” offer for all customers. Opt-in to apply a 30% profit boost to any underdog to win on Saturday. And it is introducing a new Bet Back reward for the tournament next week.

Steps to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New customers in eligible states can take these steps to win bonus bets for basketball, MMA, soccer, golf and other sports. Try out all the different features that have made FanDuel America’s top sportsbook app.

Register here to activate the current FanDuel promo code offer. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Use online banking, a debit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a deposit of $5 or more. Place a $5 wager on any game.

A winning bet will result in a $200 bonus. It doesn’t have to be used all at once, so you can split it up for several games.

Raining Buckets Specials for the NBA

FanDuel has “Raining Buckets” specials for all the NBA games on Saturday.

Every team to score 20+ points in each quarter: +3700

Every team to score 45+ points in each half: +650

Every Team to score 50+ points in each half: +11000

Every team to score 100+ points: +270

Every team to score 110+ points: +4100

Any team to score 140+ points: +140

Find a wide range of player props for the Celtics vs. Nets, Thunder vs. Pistons, Bulls vs. Rockets, Heat vs. Grizzlies, Pacers vs. Bucks, Pelicans vs. Spurs, Knicks vs. Warriors and Wizards vs. Nuggets. The Knicks are 7.5-point underdog on the road against Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Sign up through our links to claim this FanDuel promo code offer. Get a $200 bonus by winning a $5 wager on an NBA or college basketball game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.