FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus or NCAAB, NBA, NHL Action Saturday

Win bonus bets for the weekend with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can register here to activate this welcome offer on America's most popular sportsbook app. There are plenty of college basketball, NBA and NHL matchups to choose from on Saturday.









Register through our FanDuel promo code links and start with a $5 bet on the game of your choice. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

Note that the odds of your first bet don’t matter, meaning you can bet on a likely outcome with short odds to have the best chance at winning the bonus. For example, take a moneyline for a big college basketball favorite or select a key NBA player to score 15+ points.

Sign up here to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Win a $5 bet on any game to score a $150 bonus.

Start March with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

The regular season is coming to an end for college basketball teams competing for the best spot in the NCAA Tournament. Browse through betting options on Saturday for No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 17 Kentucky, No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Kansas, No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 5 Tennessee, Pittsburgh vs. No. 19 Louisville and No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Florida.

Go to the promotions tab to find a college basketball boost builder and a special boost for the Texas A&M-Florida matchup. And use this time to get in a future bet on the National Championship or Final Four.

Stephen Curry had success with Davidson back in college, and now he’s lighting up the NBA from long distance. The Warriors are eight-point favorites against the 76ers on Saturday night following Curry’s 56-point performance.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Win $150 Bonus

New customers can complete these steps in just a few minutes. Redeem bonus bets for basketball, hockey, MMA and more sports.

Sign up here to activate the current FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your name, email, date of birth and physical address to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet.

A winning bet will trigger a $150 bonus, which can be split up for several games.

SGP Boost for the Red Wings-Blue Jackets

The NHL Stadium Series is back on Saturday with the Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets. It will be played in Ohio Stadium, and it is expected to be the second-largest crowd for an NHL matchup.

FanDuel has added a special 25% same-game parlay boost for the game. Include props for Dylan Larkin, Adam Fantill, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and other players. Similar boosts are available for soccer and rugby. If you are new to betting on these sports, FanDuel has a guide that explains the different types of wagers.

Claim this FanDuel promo code offer and win your opening $5 bet on any game. New users will receive a $150 bonus to use throughout the weekend.

