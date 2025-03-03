FanDuel Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer to win bonus bets for NBA and college basketball action. Sign up here to make your first bet and gain access to in-app bonuses.









Register through our FanDuel promo code links and place a $5 bet on the game of your choice. If it wins, you’ll receive a $150 bonus.

Pick an NBA matchup on Monday night for your opening wager. Browse through odds for the Warriors vs. Hornets, Hawks vs. Grizzlies, Rockets vs. Thunder and Kings vs. Mavericks. Keep in mind that the odds of your first bet don’t matter, so you can find a likely outcome with short odds to have the best chance at winning the bonus.

Sign up here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer. Get a $150 bonus by winning your first $5 bet.

NBA Spreads, Props for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 30% SGP Boost, College Basketball Boost, $1,000,000 Downtown Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Warriors are 13-point favorites over the Hornets on Monday night. Instead of taking the spread, you can bet on the Warriors moneyline at -800 with the welcome offer. There are other markets for Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Try taking Curry to score at least 20 points in this matchup.

Go to the promotions tab to find a 30% same-game parlay boost and bet on a player prop with a $1,000,000 Downtown Jackpot. If that player records the most three-pointers on Monday, you’ll win a share of the $1 million prize pool. It’s “Super Tr3y Day,” so you can find unique markets and offers for three-point props.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Win a $150 Bonus

Take these steps to claim the best welcome offer on America’s most popular sportsbook app. It only takes a few minutes to create an account.

Register here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address and date of birth to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, Venmo or PayPal. Place a $5 bet.

A winning bet will trigger the $150 bonus. It can be split up for several games throughout the week.

College Basketball Profit Boost for Monday Night

FanDuel has released a 30% profit boost for Kansas vs. No. 4 Houston. The Jayhawks already have 10 losses this season, and they end their year against two ranked teams. They are 9.5-point underdogs against the Cougars, who have a four-game lead in the Big 12. Use some of the bonus from this welcome offer for a busy slate on Tuesday, which includes No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 12 Texas A&M.

Be on the lookout for other college basketball bonuses as we get into the conference tournaments. Then, FanDuel will be a top option for the NCAA Tournament. Take this time to get in a future bet on the Final Four or National Championship. Auburn has the best odds to win it all, followed by Duke.

Register with the current FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. New customers who win this opening wager will receive a $150 bonus.

