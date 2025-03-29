FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 March Madness Bonus for Elite 8 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday night and college basketball fans can up the ante with this FanDuel promo code offer. New players can win $200 in bonuses on the Elite Eight with a $5 bet. Click here to start the sign-up process.







Players will receive a 40-1 odds boost with this new promo. Create an account and start with a $5 bet on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will provide players with a chance to go big on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA, NHL or any other market. Grab this $200 bonus before checking out the additional in-app offers for the games.

Activate this FanDuel promo code offer and get $200 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager. Click here to start signing up.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos CBB Profit Boost, MLB Profit Boost, Parlay Your Bracket, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Although betting on the NCAA Tournament isn’t always easy, this FanDuel promo can boost the odds on any team. Florida has -285 moneyline odds against Texas Tech on Saturday night. New players can get +4000 odds on the Gators with this promo.

It’s also worth noting that this promo applies to more than just the NCAA Tournament. The MLB season is officially underway and all 30 teams are in action on Saturday. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL playoffs are fast approaching. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

How to Register With This FanDuel Promo Code

Players won’t need to enter a promo code to access this offer. Simply sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in time to bet on the Elite Eight games:

Click here and answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

and answer the required information sections to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Players who take advantage of this offer will have bonus bets to use on the NCAA Tournament, MLB, NBA, NHL and more. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the games.

Elite Eight Betting Preview, Odds

The Elite Eight is exclusive to the top seeds this year. That means we should see competitive matchups on Saturday and Sunday. The No. 1 seeds are all favored in these games, but we know anything can happen in the NCAA Tournament. The college basketball season is winding down, but there are still chances to win big on the games.

Here is a look at the current FanDuel Sportsbook spreads for the Elite Eight (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Duke (-6.5) vs. Alabama

Florida (-6.5) vs. Texas Tech

Houston (-3.5) vs. Tennessee

Auburn (-5.5) vs. Michigan State

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.