FanDuel Promo Code: Collect $200 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer to win bonus bets on America’s most popular sportsbook app. Register here to place your opening bet on an NBA or college basketball matchup.









Register through our FanDuel promo code links and start with a $5 bet. A winning bet will trigger a $200 bonus.

Find an easy market for your first bet since the odds don’t matter. For example, you can take a moneyline for a heavy favorite. There are plenty of college basketball matchups to choose from as conference tournaments continue. Then, you’ll find profit boosts, free contests and no-sweat bets on the app.

Sign up here to activate the best FanDuel promo code offer. Score a $200 bonus by winning a $5 bet on any game.

CBB Games for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Dog of the Day 30% Boost, NBA Bonus for TNT Thursday, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Place your initial bet with this welcome offer before using a 30% profit boost. Opt-in to the “Dog of the Day” to apply a profit boost to any underdog on Thursday. These are just some of the key matchups:

Georgia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke

12 Iowa State vs. No. 17 BYU

25 Marquette vs. Xavier

Baylor vs. No. 9 Texas Tech

Stanford vs. No. 13 Louisville

USC vs. No. 20 Purdue

SMU vs. No. 10 Clemson

Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kentucky

Take this time before Selection Sunday to get in a future bet on who you think will win the title. We expect FanDuel to release special bonuses for the tournament next week.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Win $200 Bonus

New customers can sign up with this welcome offer in just a couple of minutes. Take these steps to win bonus bets for basketball, hockey, golf and other sports.

Register here to unlock the current FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address and other account info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, a debit card, Venmo or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on any game.

A winning bet will trigger a $200 bonus, which can be split up into several bets over the weekend. A guide is available for new bettors to learn about spreads, totals, parlays and other types of wagers.

Exclusive Offer for NBA Thursday

All customers get exclusive offers for TNT Thursdays. The back-to-back starts with the Lakers vs. Bucks. LeBron James is still out for the Lakers, so they are 6.5-point underdogs on the road.

Then, the Warriors are 7.5-point favorites at home against the Kings in the late matchup. Find a variety of props for Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler, Zach LaVine and other players. Follow along during any NBA game to live bet on the FanDuel app. This creates great chances to hedge pregame wagers and find value.

Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on an NBA or college basketball game. If it wins, you’ll get a $200 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.