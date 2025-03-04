FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Warriors-Knicks, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure this FanDuel promo code offer in time to win bonuses on the NBA, NHL and college basketball this week. Each new player will have the chance to win a $150 bonus. Register and claim this offer by clicking here .







Create a new account and start with a $5 wager on any game. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. This offer equates to a 30-1 odds boost.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for sports fans this week. There are a ton of NBA games on Tuesday night, including Knicks vs. Warriors on TNT.

Sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Click here to start the registration process.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $150 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Boostin’ With the Boys, 30% Profit Boost on Player Performance Doubles, 30% Auburn vs. Texas A&M Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a massive boost for players going into Tuesday night’s action. This offer applies to a wide range of games, but we expect to see players gravitate toward heavy favorites. FanDuel Sportsbook offers new players flexibility with this boost.

For example, the Timberwolves are listed at -900 on the moneyline. Existing users would need to risk $1,350 on Minnesota to win $150. New players on FanDuel Sportsbook can secure $150 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager on the Timberwolves.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Skip the need for a promo code by following the step-by-step instructions below. Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started, including here .

. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information in the required fields (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay or any other available payment method.

Place a $5 wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market.

Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses to use throughout the week.

Tuesday Night NBA Options

There are nine different games coming up in the NBA on Tuesday night. The TNT doubleheader features Knicks-Warriors and Suns-Clippers. Start with this 30-1 odds boost on any of the matchups. Here is a look at the current spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Indiana Pacers (-4) vs. Houston Rockets

Orlando Magic (-7.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks (-4.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

Atlanta Hawks (+7) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls (+12.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves (-14) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

San Antonio Spurs (-4) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Phoenix Suns (+2.5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers (-8.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

