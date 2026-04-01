Correa’s 3-run blast powers the Astros past the Red Sox 6-4 for a sweep

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa put Houston on top with a three-run homer and Christian Vázquez added a solo shot…

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa put Houston on top with a three-run homer and Christian Vázquez added a solo shot to lead the Astros to a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

It’s the fifth consecutive win for the Astros and gives Boston five straight losses since an opening day victory.

Pinch-hitter Roman Anthony homered off Bryan Abreu to start the ninth and get the Red Sox within two. But Abreu struck out the next three batters to get his first save.

Houston starter Mike Burrows (1-1) allowed five hits and two runs in five innings for the win after giving up nine hits and five runs in his Astros debut Friday after an offseason trade from Pittsburgh.

The game was tied with one out in the fifth when Jose Altuve singled before Garrett Crochet (1-1) hit Yordan Alvarez in the ribs with a pitch. There were two outs with a 1-2 count when Correa smacked an off-speed pitch into the seats in left field to make it 5-2.

Crochet allowed six hits and five runs — four earned — in five innings after throwing six scoreless innings in the opening day win over the Reds.

Vázquez connected off Danny Coulombe to open Houston’s seventh and push the lead to 6-2.

Wilyer Abreu hit his third home run this season on a solo shot that cut the lead to 6-3 with one out in the eighth.

Willson Contreras’ RBI single with one out in the first gave Boston an early lead.

Alvarez hit a one-out double in the bottom of the inning before a double by Isaac Paredes tied it. Correa reached on a fielding error by Trevor Story before an RBI single by Christian Walker put Houston up 2-1.

The Red Sox tied it when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored on Jarren Duran’s groundout in the second.

The Red Sox played without catcher Carlos Narváez after he was scratched from the lineup Wednesday. Manager Alex Cora didn’t say why he was taken out of the lineup.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday before the Red Sox open a series against San Diego on Friday night and the Astros begin a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

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