FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on March Madness With $200 Bonus

Sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer throughout the first round of the NCAA Tournament and lock in a bet $5, win $200 bonus. New players can start with a $200 bonus by activating this offer. Click here to start the registration process. No code will be needed.







FanDuel Sportsbook is raising the stakes on the NCAA Tournament this week. Players who access this offer can start with a $200 bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to register with this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on March Madness. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $200 March Madness Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Dog of the Day 30% Boost, NCAA Tournament Bet Back, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This FanDuel promo will set players up with a massive boost on the NCAA Tournament this week. Apply this 40-1 boost to March Madness or any other game this week. Anyone who picks a winner on that $5 bet will receive $200 in bonuses.

From there, players will have bonus bets to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport this week. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a ton of different options to choose from, including First Four games on Wednesday.

How to Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code

It’s important to note that players can skip the promo code on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process for new users:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $5 bet on March Madness or any other market to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, NHL, March Madness and more.

The NCAA Tournament Is Here

The first round of the NCAA Tournament starts Thursday with a number of outstanding games. Early action includes matchups like Creighton (+2.5) vs. Louisville, High Point (+7.5) vs. Purdue (-7.5), VCU vs. BYU (-2.5) and more.

This evening, matchups like UCLA (-5.5) vs. Utah State (+5.5) and UC San Diego vs. Michigan (-2.5) include top games.

Along with the $200 bonus offer, players can lock in the new Bet Back offer that turns a losing bet into a winning bet. This is the latest sportsbook promotion available from top operators — check out the more info tab on the main screen of the app for full information.

With the Dog of the Day promotion, lock in for a share of $1,000,000 jackpott and get bonus bets if you correctly bet the lowest seed to advance each day.

