FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on College Basketball, Win $200 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services







Activate this new promo and start with a $5 bet on college basketball or any other game this weekend. Players who pick a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out a massive boost for players during college basketball championship week. New users can apply this offer to any game throughout the weekend. Here is a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to secure this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus With $5 Winning Wager

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Dog of the Day 30% Boost, 30% NBA Profit Boost, 30% Same Game Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Although picking a winner is easier said than done in sports, this boost will shift the odds in favor of bettors. Many first-time players on FanDuel Sportsbook will apply the boost to a heavy favorite.

For example, players can wager $5 on Florida to beat Missouri and get $200 in bonuses. Players who are already signed up on FanDuel Sportsbook would need to risk $840 on Florida’s moneyline to win $200.

Again, anything can happen in these conference tournament games, but there are tons of intriguing options for new players when it comes to this boost. Start with a win and grab these bonuses for the rest of the weekend’s action.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, follow these simple steps to create an account with FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game in any sport this weekend. Players will receive $200 in bonuses with a win.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on college basketball or other markets like the NBA, NHL, tennis and golf.

College Basketball Championship Week Continues

March is all about college basketball and bettors can choose from tons of games this weekend. Championship week is always a great prologue to the NCAA Tournament. Players can start with this sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app offers on college basketball. Grab a 30% profit boost for any college basketball underdog. Friday features wall-to-wall action from afternoon until late night, which means there should be something for every college basketball fan.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.