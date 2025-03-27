Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $300 Bonus for MLB, March Madness Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo to lock-in bonus bets for MLB action and college basketball games.









Place your first $30 bet on any game if you are in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV. Win or lose, this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will trigger a $300 bonus.

New customers in all other states will get $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets. Make a bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row and get a bonus refund after a loss. There are plenty of options this week, including the opening MLB games, college basketball, NBA action and more.

Register here to activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state. Snag a $300 bonus or get $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for CBB Tourney Games

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are 16 teams left in the college basketball tournament. The field will go down to eight after the matchups on Thursday and Friday. Then, the weekend games will determine who will make the trip to San Antonio for the semifinals.

Find odds for No. 6 BYU vs. No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 1 Duke and No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech. The Razorbacks are 5.5-point underdogs as the lowest seed remaining.

Action picks back up on Friday with No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Michigan State, No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee, No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Houston.

Steps to Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It’s a busy time for sports fans, making it the perfect time to sign up on Fanatics Sportsbook. Take these steps to begin with the best new-customer offer.

Register here to unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with any accepted payment method. Bet $30 in select states or start using 10 no-sweat bets.

Win or lose, a $30 bet will result in a $300 bonus for those in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV. And the $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets can be used over the next 10 days.

Bet on MLB, Get $10 in FanCash

Place $40 worth of same-game parlay on MLB to receive $10 in FanCash. This is one of the special bonuses that Fanatics has added for the MLB openers on Thursday. Build up FanCash to redeem bonus bets or merchandise from Fanatics.com, like a jersey of your favorite MLB player.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers will be taking on the Tigers at 7 pm ET. Browse through props for home runs, strikeouts, total bases and more stats.

Register through our links to claim the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Bet $30 in select states to score a $300 bonus or get $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.