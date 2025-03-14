Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 10 No Sweat Bets or $300 Bonus for NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users in select states (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) can bet $30 to win $300 in bonuses. All new users will be eligible for 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for basketball fans. With a ton of NBA matchups and college basketball conference tournament games, there should be something for everyone.

Click here to secure this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and choose between a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Sign Up

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the different matchups this weekend, let’s take a closer look at the sign-up details:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) or claim 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Players who lose on a no sweat bet will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonuses.

Choose 10 $100 No Sweat Bets or $300 Bonus

All new users on Fanatics Sportsbook will qualify for the $100 no sweat bets. Players who opt into this offer will have one $100 no sweat bet each day for 10 consecutive days.

Remember, a loss on any no sweat bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. Fanatics Sportsbook will match any losses up to $100 on each no sweat bet.

As for players in Arizona, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania, there is another option on the table. Simply create a new account and place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses. The outcome of the initial wager won’t impact these bonus bets.

NBA Friday Night Odds

There are a ton of NBA games coming up on Friday night and Fanatics Sportsbook will have options for each matchup. Take a look at the current spreads on these games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Philadelphia 76ers (+13) vs. Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat (+8) vs. Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks (+5) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

San Antonio Spurs (-3) vs. Charlotte Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies (+2.5) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Houston Rockets (-12) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves (-10) vs. Orlando Magic

Denver Nuggets (-14) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz (-2.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns (-3.5) vs. Sacramento Kings

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.