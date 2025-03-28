Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1K No-Sweat, $300 Bonus for MLB, March Madness, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









A $30 bet with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo triggers a $300 bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV. If you are in a different state, you’ll receive $1,000 in no-sweat bets to use over the next 10 days.

Make your first bet on any of the college basketball matchups on Friday night. It will be No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Tennessee in the early slate, followed by No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 1 Auburn and No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Houston.

Bet $30 to receive a $300 bonus or use $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for CBB Tournament Games

Coach Tom Izzo has only won one title with Michigan State, but he’s made eight appearances in the semifinals. They are 3.5-point favorites on Friday, while the Volunteers are 4.5-point favorites over a Kentucky team that beat them twice this season. Then, the late slate features two No. 1 seeds that are favored by 8.5 points.

There will be eight teams remaining after Friday night. Use this time to make a future bet on who you think will win the title. And continue using your bonus on Saturday for No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 1 Duke. Check the promotions tab to find daily odds boosts throughout the tournament.

A $30 bet in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV triggers a $300 bonus. In all other states, place a $100 no-sweat bet for the next 10 days.

Daily Rewards for NBA, MLB Action

There are new boosts every day for the NBA, NHL, MLB and other sports. Right now, customers can get $10 in FanCash by placing a $40 same-game parlay on an MLB matchup. The FanCash can be exchanged for bonus bets or merchandise on Fanatics.com, such as a jersey of your favorite player.

Key games on Friday include the Orioles vs. Blue Jays, Pirates vs. Marlins, Red Sox vs. Rangers, Mets vs. Astros and Tigers vs. Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is coming off a home run in their home opener on Thursday.

A $300 bonus is available in select states or $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets.

