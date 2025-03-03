DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Houston-Kansas, NBA Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer can start the week with a no-brainer bonus. Bet $5 on Houston vs. Kansas, other college basketball games or any other sport to win a guaranteed bonus.







Anyone who activates this offer and places a $5 wager will receive $150 in bonuses instantly. These players will get six $25 bonus bets that apply to a wide range of markets.

There are plenty of options in the NBA, NHL and college basketball on Monday night. Houston vs. Kansas in the Big 12 is the marquee matchup of the night. Grab this DraftKings promo and start the week with an easy winner.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet on any game to win $150 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code Turns $5 Bet Into $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Triple Boost Pack, NBA Threes Parlay Boost, All-Soccer Boost Pack Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This opportunity will set up new players with a soft landing spot. Remember, any $5 wager will be enough to cash in on the $150 bonus. Instead of taking a chance on the games, players can secure six $25 bonus bets.

At this point, new users will be able to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The user-friendly interface makes it easy for novice and experienced bettors alike. With tons of options in a variety of sports, it’s a great time to get in on the action.

How to Register With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code and activate this offer by signing up using any of the links on this page. This promo is only available for first-time depositors on DraftKings Sportsbook. Here is a quick breakdown:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a secure profile.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any secure and convenient payment method.

From there, place a $5 bet on any game in any sport to win the $150 bonus. It is that simple with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock up a guaranteed winner.

Monday Night NBA Boosts

This new promo is the perfect starting point for first-time bettors, but don’t forget about the in-app offers from DraftKings Sportsbook. There is a daily triple boost pack available on the NBA. This provides players with the means to boost the odds on a variety of NBA markets. Not to mention, new and existing users can grab a profit boost on an NBA threes parlay. We recommend keeping an eye on the promos tab in the app for the latest and greatest offers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.