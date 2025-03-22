This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Six massive games remain on Saturday’s slate of NCAA Tournament second round matchups. Signing up here will unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer and earn you a guaranteed bonus.







New players who register via the DraftKings promo code links on this page will secure a $200 guaranteed bonus. No matter how your first $5 bet on March Madness settles, you’ll earn a 40x return in bonus bets.

The first of tonight’s matchups pits #5 Michigan agains #4 Texas A&M. After that, #11 Drake will face #3 Texas Tech, while #1 Auburn faces #9 Creighton. In another huge clash, #6 BYU takes on #3 Wisconsin before #8 Gonzaga and #1 Houston take the court. In the final matchup of the night #7 UCLA will battle #2 Tennessee. All it takes is a $5 bet on any matchup to earn $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NCAA Tournament Saturday Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings has what is simply put the best new user offer in legal online sports betting. It’s hard to beat a guaranteed bonus, but even more so when it’s the largest of its kind. A mere $5 bet on any game market or player prop tonight will earn you $200 in bonus bets that you can apply to other matchups this weekend in the NCAA Tournament and more.

If you want to bet $5 on Auburn to cover the spread, UCLA to beat Tennessee, or Gonzaga and Houston to go over the total points line, you can. You could instead take Drake to lead at halftime or BYU to be the first team to score 30 points. Win or lose, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will then be eligible for games all weekend and into the upcoming week.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Registering for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook is as easy as it gets. If you want to bet $5 on any market and walk away with $200 in bonus bets, complete the steps below:

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Fill out the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, or date of birth.

Complete the account setup process by providing an email address and creating a password.

Choose online banking or another method and add $5+ to your account.

Head to any NCAA Tournament game.

Wager $5 or more.

Win or lose, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) to your account. You can then apply these bonus bets to games in any league.

More In-App Offers

After placing your first $5 bet on any game, you’ll gain access to in-app promos for the NCAA Tournament. This includes a College Basketball No Sweat promo, which will return a bonus bet if your qualifying college basketball parlay or SGP(x) bet loses. There’s also the College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get offer. This promo requires players to bet on a race to X points market, which will earn bettors a live college basketball profit boost.

