Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Lock in a $10 guaranteed bonus with Dabble promo code WTOP today. If you sign up here with this code and deposit $5 or more into your account, you’ll secure a $10 bonus for any NBA, NHL, or college basketball entry.







New users can use Dabble promo code WTOP today to secure a $10 guaranteed bonus for their first entry or any other one this week. All it takes is a $5 deposit to unlock this bonus.

There are 19 games on Sunday across the NBA, NHL, and Top-25 college basketball. What that means for new users who sign up for an account is that there are a ton of potential picks you can make today. A $5+ initial deposit after using promo code WTOP will earn you $10 bonus for use on any entry you make in the app.

Click here and use Dabble promo code when signing up to get a $10 guaranteed bonus for any NBA, NHL, or college basketball entry.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 NBA, NHL, CBB Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 On Sign Up In-App Promos 1,000x Promo; Banter; NBA, NHL, College Basketball Picks Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Dabble is quickly becoming a go-to DFS app for players across the country. A major reason why is that Dabble will reward all new users with a $10 guaranteed bonus, as long as they sign up for an account with promo code WTOP and make a $5 deposit. After signing up, you can take advantage of a 1000x promo, which gives you the chance to earn a 1000x return if your 12-selection entry of More or Less picks wins.

When it comes to today’s action, there are a ton of games, giving you the flexibility to build some great entries. For example, Nuggets vs. Celtics, Maple Leafs vs. Penguins, and #11 Wisconsin vs. #8 Michigan State each come with a ton of options. A number of our favorite picks of the day can be found further down the page.

How to Sign Up with Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Registering for a Dabble account is incredibly simple. If you want to get in on the action with a $10 guaranteed bonus, complete the steps outlined below:

Click here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP.

and enter Dabble promo code WTOP. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create an account password.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Build your first NBA, NHL, or college basketball entry.

Keep in mind that your initial deposit of $5 or more will trigger the $10 bonus. You can then use this bonus on your first entry or another one this week.

Top Picks for Sunday

As mentioned above, any time that there are so many games going down across three leagues on a given day, the possibilities are endless. Here are just a few of the top picks for Sunday:

Jayson Tatum (SF, Celtics): More/Less Than 30.5 Points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG, Thunder): More/Less Than 30.5 Points

Luka Doncic (PG, Lakers): More/Less Than 46.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Karl-Anthony Towns (PF, Knicks): More/Less Than 38.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

David Pastrnak (RW, Bruins): More/Less Than 4.5 Shots On Goal

John Tavares (C, Maple Leafs): More/Less Than 0.5 Powerplay Points

Jaxon Kohler (F, Michigan State): More/Less Than 6 Rebounds

John Tonje (G, Wisconsin): More/Less Than 25.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

18+ and present in participating states. Full terms and conditions apply.