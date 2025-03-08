Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Begin your weekend with a $10 guaranteed bonus from Dabble. Signing up here , entering Dabble promo code WTOP, and adding $5 to your account will lock in this bonus that you can use on any NBA, college basketball, or UFC 313 entry.







Prospective players who use Dabble promo code WTOP when signing up can lock in a $10 guaranteed bonus with a $5 deposit. This bonus can then be applied to their first entry or another one this weekend.

From college basketball to the NBA to UFC 313, there’s something for every sports fan on Saturday. Dabble has one of the most exciting DFS apps on the market, and you can lock in a $10 bonus no matter what that you can apply to any entry. Not only can you build your own entry via the Play tab, but you can also copy another user’s entry from the Feed section. There’s also an incredible 1000x promo that will return 1000x your winnings if your 12-selection entry of More or Less picks wins.

Click here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 guaranteed bonus with a $5 initial deposit.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 CBB, NBA, UFC 313 Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 On Sign Up In-App Promos NBA, College Basketball, UFC Picks; 1000x Promo; Banter Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One of the most important things to do before using your $10 guaranteed bonus is to take a full view of what’s on tap across multiple leagues on Saturday. Early college basketball showdowns featuring a pair of Top-25 teams will go down at noon Eastern. #6 St. Johns will go head-to-head with #20 Marquette, while #15 Missouri plays host to #19 Kentucky. Plus, #2 Duke takes on their heated rival UNC on ESPN tonight.

In the NBA, there are some huge primetime matchups like Magic vs. Bucks and Lakers vs. Celtics. MMA fans are also in for a big night of UFC 313 action. Alex Pereira will put his light heavyweight title on the line against Magomed Ankalev in a bout that’s practically a toss-up. Plus, Justin Gaetje will take on Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight bout. With Dabble, you can add selections from as many leagues as you want into the same entry.

How to Sign Up with Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Signing up for a Dabble account is as easy as it gets. Complete the steps in our registration guide below to lock in a $10 guaranteed bonus:

Click here and enter Dabble promo code WTOP.

and enter Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account by providing an email address and password.

Confirm you’re in a state with Dabble.

Make a $5+ initial deposit via your preferred method.

Navigate to Feed or Play section.

Build your first entry.

Remember, you can apply your $10 bonus to your first entry or save it for another one this weekend. Just be sure to use bonus code WTOP and add $5 to your account to get the bonus.

Picks to Consider on Saturday

If you opt to build an entry of your own, head to the Play section. From there, you can choose each league and add selections to your entry. Here are a few to consider:

Jayson Tatum (SF, Celtics): More or Less Than 26.5 Points

LeBron James (SF, Lakers): More or Less Than 25.5 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF, Bucks): More or Less Than 47 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Kam Jones (G, Marquette): More or Less Than 18.5 Points

Cooper Flagg (G/F, Duke): More or Less Than 21 Points

Chris Gutierrez (Featherweight): More or Less Than 65.5 Significant Strikes

18+ and present in participating states. Full terms and conditions apply.