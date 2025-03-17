Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Get $150 Bonus for NBA, March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 on the NBA. Players who pick a winner will receive $150 in bonuses (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only).

Anyone who signs up with promo code WTOPDYW will be eligible for 10 100% profit boosts. Create an account and start with a $1 bet on any game to receive these profit boosts. Let’s take a closer look at

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click on the link above to automatically redirect to a Caesars Sportsbook landing page. New users in select states can use promo code WTOPBG1 to qualify for the $150 bonus (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Other players can apply promo code WTOPDYW and double their winnings with these profit boosts.

Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $1 wager to get $150 in bonuses with a win or bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boosts.

Win $150 Bonus or 10 100% Profit Boosts

There are two offers on the table for Caesars Sportsbook players. All new users will be eligible for the 10 100% profit boosts with promo code WTOPDYW. These players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

As for anyone who signs up in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC, these players can score a $150 bonus. Set up a new account and start with a $1 bet. Anyone who picks a winner will get the bonuses.

NBA Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is always rolling out daily odds boosts on the NBA. There are a ton of options on the 10 Monday night games. Take a look at a few of the most popular boosts available in the app:

Karl Anthony-Towns Over 24.5 Points & OG Anunoby Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +275

Knicks, Timberwolves, Nuggets & Grizzlies All Win: +900

Cade Cunningham, Anthony Edwards & Kevin Durant Each Over 24.5 Points: +250

Nikola Jokic Over 29.5 Points & Stephen Curry Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +160

Luka Doncic Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs & Over 9.5 Assists: +325

