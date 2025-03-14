Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 and lock up bonuses. There are two different offers available for new users.







Players in select locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) can start with a $1 wager. If that bet wins, players will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other Caesars Sportsbook states can sign up with promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Create an account to secure a sign-up bonus on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport with Caesars Sportsbook. Redeem either offer and hit the ground running this weekend.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 to get $150 in bonuses with a $1 winning wager (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Sign up with promo code WTOPDYW to secure 10 100% profit boosts in all other eligible locations.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $150 Bonus or 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, 50% NBA SGP Boost, 50% NHL Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is location-specific. Remember, players in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC can start with a $150 bonus. Start with a $1 winning bet to secure this bonus.

All other Caesars Sportsbook players will be eligible for the profit boosts. Set up a new account and place a $1 bet on any game. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on $25 bets with each boost.

How to Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and activate either Caesars Sportsbook promo. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Sign up using the unit at the top of the page. Apply promo code WTOPBG1 for the bet and get offer. Use promo code WTOPDYW to activate the profit boost offer.

Provide basic information to create a new account and make an initial cash deposit.

Start with a $1 bet to get $150 bonuses with a win (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC only).

Bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Friday Night Basketball Boosts

There are college basketball and NBA boosts available on Caesars Sportsbook. Take a look at some of the most popular options on Friday night:

Celtics, Clippers, Cavaliers & Kings All Win: +750

Trae Young, Anthony Edwards & Kevin Durant Each Over 24.5 Points: +425

Purdue, Alabama, Arizona & Louisville All Win: +950

Alperen Sengun Over 24.5 Points & Jalen Green Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +425

Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic Each Over 29.5 Points: +250

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.