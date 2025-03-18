Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: $150 Bonus or 10 Profit Boosts for March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with a Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer for college basketball this week. These offers are available for any NCAA Tournament game this week. Sign up using the links below and take advantage of either state-specific offer.







New users in select locations will be eligible for a $150 bonus (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Start with a $1 bet on any game and get the $150 bonus by picking a winner.

All new players in other Caesars Sportsbook states can secure 10 100% profit boosts. Set up a new account and place a $1 bet to receive the profit boosts. From there, double your winnings on a $25 bet with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes Unlock $150 Bonus or 10 100% Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Although there are tons of options in the NBA, NHL and even MLB this week, we expect to see a lot of interest in college basketball. Players in select locations will be eligible for a 150-1 boost with promo code WTOPBG1.

Meanwhile, anyone who signs up in a different Caesars Sportsbook state can double their winnings with these profit boosts. All it takes is a $1 bet to automatically qualify for the 10 100% profit boosts.

How to Sign Up With Either Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook using the state-specific code near the top of the page. Here is a walkthrough of the registration process:

Use promo code WTOPBG1 for the $150 bonus or register with promo code WTOPDYW for the profit boosts.

Create a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $1 wager on the NCAA Tournament or any other game this week.

Players in select states will get $150 in bonuses with a win (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC).

New users in other states will receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Tuesday Night Boosts for NCAA Tournament, NBA

There are tons of options for basketball fans on Tuesday night. Here are some of the daily odds boosts available on Caesars Sportsbook:

Alabama State & North Carolina Each Cover -2.5 Spread: +200

Hawks, Celtics, Warriors & Cavaliers All Win: +500

Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard & Donovan Mitchell Each Over 24.5 Points: +475

San Diego State, American & Texas All Win First Four Games: +1050

Jimmy Butler Over 19.5 Points & Over 5.5 Assists: +240

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Use promo code WTOPDYW to bet $1 and claim 10 100% profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.