BNP Paribas Open Results

Tuesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Tuesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Tuesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Holger Rune (12), Denmark, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Arthur Fils (20), France, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Karolina Muchova (15), Czechia, 6-1, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (23), Ukraine, def. Jessica Pegula (4), United States, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Mirra Andreeva (9), Russia, def. Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, and Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury (8), Britain, 6-7 (2), 7-5, 11-9.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 10-5.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Tomas Machac, Czechia, and Jack Draper, Britain, 6-1, 7-5.

Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.