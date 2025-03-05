BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1.5K Bet Promo for NBA, NHL Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Place your favorite bet of the week with our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. New customers can sign up here to unlock this welcome offer for any NBA or NHL matchup.









Register with our BetMGM bonus code and start with a wager up to $1,500. If it happens to lose, you’ll get a second chance with a bonus refund.

There are eight NBA matchups to choose from on Wednesday night, including the Heat vs. Cavaliers and Thunder vs. Grizzlies. Browse through the different totals, moneylines, props and spreads to find the best option for an aggressive wager. Then, you’ll find several other odds boosts and free-to-play games on the “King of Sportsbooks.”

Sign up here to use our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice and get a bonus refund after a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for Any NBA Player Prop

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos UCL Odds Boost Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Cavaliers are 11.5-point favorites as they look for their 12th-straight win. You can choose to bet on the total points from Donovan Mitchell, rebounds for Evan Mobley or three-pointers by Tyler Herro. And the Thunder are 7.5-point favorites in the following matchup on ESPN. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been putting up ridiculous numbers, giving him the best odds to win the MVP award.

Go to the promotions tab and take a shot in the Fast Break free-to-play game after making your initial bet. This gives NBA fans a chance to win a new bonus each day. Plus, there is an odds boost token for college basketball as the season wraps up.

How to Use Our BetMGM Bonus Code

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Complete these easy steps to use our BetMGM bonus code and place a larger bet than usual on a basketball or hockey game.

Register here to use our code WTOP1500. Provide your email address, date of birth, full legal name and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Place a bet up to $1,500.

A loss of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund, so each one will be 20% of your initial bet. Make multiple bets on different sports throughout the week.

Hat Trick Jackpot, Second Chance Offer

Bet on any NHL player to score a goal with the Hat Trick Jackpot. If they happen to score three goals, you’ll win a share of the $10,000 prize pool. There are five games on Wednesday night, with the Capitals vs. Rangers and Maple Leafs vs. Golden Knights on TNT.

There is also a “Second Chance” offer for NHL fans. Bet on the first goalscorer and get cash back if that player scores the second goal of the game instead.

Create an account with our BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Begin with a wager up to $1,500 on an NBA or NHL game and get a bonus refund after a loss.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.