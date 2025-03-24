Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A strong 12-game slate of NBA and NHL matchups is on tap for Monday night. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll activate one of two massive new user offers.







Prospective bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Players in other states will instead activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any game.

Sports bettors will have the chance to bet on any NBA or NHL game tonight with a strong new user promo from BetMGM. Some of tonight’s biggest games include Lakers vs. Magic, Timberwolves vs. Pacers, Bucks vs. Suns, Canucks vs. Devils, and Wild vs. Stars. If you want to place an early bet on the Sweet 16 or another game this week, that’s available as well.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer or $1,500 first-bet offer for any game tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 NBA, NHL Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second-Chance Golf Promo, NCAAW Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has a $1,500 first-bet offer available in most states where the app is accessible. This is by far the largest of its kind, passing similar offers by $500. New players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, meanwhile, can bet $10 on any game and win $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager. This includes qualifying game markets and player props.

You could, for example, wager $10 on the Bucks to win, the Wild and Stars to go over the total goals line, or Luka Doncic to score 35+ points. In select states, winning that bet would earn you a $150 return in bonus bets. If you’re in another state, you’d be able to wager up to $1,500 on any market and get back your stake in bonus bets following a loss. These bonus bets would then be eligible for use on any game in the league of your choice.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

In order to take advantage of the BetMGM offer in your state, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Follow the instructions below to get in on tonight’s NBA and NHL action:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Confirm your identity by signing up with your full legal name, birthdate, phone number, and residential address.

Provide an email address and create a password.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Place a wager of $10+ in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV; wager up to $1,500 in other states.

Placing a bet of $10 in select states will earn you $150 in bonus bets if your first cash wager wins. If your bet of up to $1,500 in other states loses, you’ll collect a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Featured Same-Game Parlays for Monday NBA Games

If you navigate to the NBA or NHL tabs, you’ll find featured same-game parlays for individual matchups. Here are a few of Monday’s top offers:

Over 223.5 total points in Celtics vs. Kings, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White each to make 3+ three-pointers (+475)

Alex Sarr to score 20+ points, record 7+ rebounds, dish out 3+ assists, and 2+ three-pointers (+650)

Joshua Giddey to score 15+ points, record 10+ rebounds, dish out 10+ assists, and Bulls to win (+775)

Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points and record 10+ rebounds and Kevin Durant to score 30+ points and record 7+ rebounds (+850)

Pacers to win, Tyrese Haliburton to score 20+ points and record 13+ assists (+1450)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.