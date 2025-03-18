Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sports bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer for any college basketball game. Players in other states will get a $1,500 first-bet offer and secure a bonus bet refund if your initial cash wager settles as a loss.

On Tuesday night, there are two games on tap. First up, Alabama State will take on St. Francis with a #16 seed on the line. In the second matchup of the night, North Carolina will face San Diego State for a #11 seed and berth in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. You can bet on either of these games or another one this week with BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer or a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 March Madness Promo

There are two new user offers available to prospective bettors tonight from BetMGM. Sports bettors in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer that conveys a bonus with a winning wager. Players in other states with the app will instead get a $1,500 first-bet offer, which can be applied to any qualifying market. If that bet loses, BetMGM will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets to the player’s account.

You can bet on a long list of markets for the First Four and beyond. That includes betting on a futures market like Duke to win the tournament or Houston to win their region. If you want to bet on St. Francis to win, San Diego State to cover the spread, or North Carolina and San Diego State to go under the total points line, those markets are eligible as well.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM is a straightforward process. Here’s what you’ll need to do to secure a $1,500 first-bet offer or $150 bonus:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Provide your full legal name, date of birth, phone number, and residential address to confirm your identity.

Set up a new account with your email address and password.

Pick online banking or another deposit method.

Add $10+ to your account.

Select any March Madness game.

Wager $10+ in select states for a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,500 with the first-bet safety net.

Sports bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV who win their first bet will receive $150 in bonus bets. If you’re in a different state, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial cash bet loses.

In-App Offers for March Madness

In the promotions section of the BetMGM app, you’ll find multiple in-app offers for the NCAA Tournament. With the March Matchups $250,000 Pick ‘Em promo is a free-to-play contest that gives players the chance to earn a share of a $250,000 prize. Another great offer is the March Matchups odds boost token, which can be applied to a qualifying betting market.

