Bet365 Illinois Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Get Best Signup Promo for Launch

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The bet365 Illinois bonus code WTOP365 will give new users up to $200 in total bonus bets as the app makes an appearance in its newest market. As college basketball revs up this March and the NBA and NHL seasons near the playoffs, bet365 arrives in IL with the option of a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net.







Of course, this begs the question — how does the welcome offer total up to $200? For those who lock in bet365 Illinois bonus code WTOP365 in the first days following launch, an additional $50 in bonus bets can be had if a point is scored in college basketball games played Thursday. While we won’t tout this as a guarantee, at least one point must be scored to break a potential tie, so, well, we will let you do the math.

Bet365 Illinois Bonus Code: Get Top Signup Promo

With bet365 being the only sportsbook to supply new users with two signup promo options, it’s worth exploring the ins and outs of each to hammer down which makes the most sense for you.

The bet $5, get $150 bonus is the more popular of the two, and there are a few reasons for this. First, the offer does not require a new user to win their qualifying wager in order to receive the bonus. It will convey win or lose. But the true perk here lies in the fact that a new player essentially gets a 30-1 return in bonus bets, all without having to make a significant first deposit.

Instead, players can explore the sportsbook functions, check out all of the boosts and bonuses and so with just a $10 first deposit and $5 first wager. Of course, the bonus bets, if successfully played, can translate into meaningful cash winnings.

Bet365 Illinois Bonus Code Also Accesses $1,000 Bet Offer

As for the $1,000 safety net, though not as popular, this option is worth considering for those who like a particular game and don’t mind making a more significant deposit and first wager. This bet365 Illinois bonus allows players to attack a market while knowing that a loss will be met with a refund on their stake that turns in the form of bonus bets.

In other words, say you like a side and place a $500 but the wager loses. Instead of being out cold, bet365 issues a $500 refund in bonus bets that can be played on the NBA, NHL, tournament and more in coming days.

Odds Boosts and Other Specials

Along with the bet365 Illinois bonus code accessing the two signup offers, players will also have a variety of odds boosts and secondary promotions. Here’s a look at what’s going on for March 16:

Get a 30% SGP boost on any NBA game played Sunday

Boost your SGP by 30% on any NHL game

Play the bet365 Bracket Challenge for a chance to win $10,000,000

Boost your Indian Wells tennis tournament SGP by 30%

Over in the NBA, the game of the day is no question the Thunder-Bucks matchup. Check out some odds boosts for this ESPN national game:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokouunmpo each to score 30+ points and record 5+ assists (+275)