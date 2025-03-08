Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB + UFC 313

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new profile and start with a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet on any game. A loss on that initial safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

There should be something for every sports fan on Saturday. Basketball fans can bet on any of the NBA games, Duke vs. North Carolina and more. There are also options in UFC 313 on bet365 Sportsbook.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

Instead of locking players into one type of sign-up bonus, this promo comes with two distinct options. Keep things simple with the $150 bonus. Start with a $5 bet on any game in any sport to secure this no-brainer bonus.

Players who are feeling more confident in a first bet can choose the safety net offer. Set up a new account and place a cash wager on any game. Remember, if that bet loses, bet365 Sportsbook will send players up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with bet365 Sportsbook. For a detailed outline of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, provide basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Lock in a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game to win $150 in bonuses or start with the $1,000 safety net bet.

Anyone who loses on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

UFC 313 Bet Boosts

There are bet boosts available on bet365 Sportsbook every day. Saturday night features a big night for UFC fans with Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Here is a look at a few of the boosts for UFC 313:

Jalin Turner, Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira all to win (+857)

Curtis Blaydes, Mauricio Ruffy and Amanda Lemos all to win (+249)

Carlos Leal, Armen Petrosyan and Rei Tsuruya all to win (+425)

Ozzy Diaz, John Castaneda and Francis Marshall all to win (+1979)

Alex Pereira to win, Alex Pereira to land the most significant strikes and the fight to not go the distance (+225)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.