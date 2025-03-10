Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Jump on this new welcome offer with the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and use it to wager on the Nuggets-Thunder, Knicks-Kings or another NBA game. Use that code during the application process when you sign up today and earn your choice between $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net.







Two Welcome Offers Available with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

As Denver plays in Oklahoma City for the second day in a row, grab one of the two new user offers with the sportsbook. To claim either deal, apply the Bet365 bonus code as you create an account, then choose which offer you would most like to use.

The guaranteed $150 bonus may be a good choice for this Nuggets-Thunder game. Playing back to back nights in the same city, followed up by games against The Timberwolves and The Lakers make this stretch of games difficult for Denver. With a $5 wager on Denver, no matter the outcome of the game, you will automatically receive the full bonus bet payout. So, for a tough-to-call game like this one, that could be an option for you.

If you are more of a risk taker when it comes to betting, use the $1,000 first bet safety net. Wager on underdogs like The Bulls over The Pacers, The Jazz over The Celtics or The Nets over The Lakers. If any of these longshots hit, you win a nice payout. If they lose, Bet365 will send you back bonus bets equal to your betting stake.

NBA Parlay Builder and Early Payout

With so much action in the NBA tonight, it would be wise to check out the parlay builder after using Bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Use a combination of games, like Nuggets, Pacers, Lakers, Rockets and Celtics all to win, to earn enhanced odds on your parlay. A 5-leg parlay, like this one, would earn you a 10 percent odds boost on your bet.

If parlay’s are not your thing, opt into the Early Payout promotion. Pick a team, like The 76ers, to beat The Hawks tonight. If Philadelphia goes up by 20 points in any minute of the game, you win the bet you placed instantly. Even if The 76ers lose the game, you will still get paid out.

The same promotion is available for the NHL as well. Choose an NHL team to win, like The Oilers, to take down The Sabres. If Edmonton leads by three (3) goals during the game at any time, your bet gets paid out.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Instructions for Signing Up

As a new customer, you have the option of either promotional offer. As long as you register now and apply the Bet365 bonus code on your account, you get your choice of $1,000 in a bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets.

The $150 offer is a standard bonus on any first time wager of $5 or more. Just place your first wager, and have it be $5 or more, to qualify. Win or lose, you will collect the bonus bets automatically and have seven (7) days to use them.

With the first bet safety net, risk $1,000 on your first bet with the sportsbook. If this bet wins, you would get a cash payout like any other bet you would make. If you lose, Bet365 will send you $1,000 back in bonus bets. These bets would also be good to use, however you want to break them up, on any market for seven (7) days.