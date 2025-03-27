Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 March Madness Sweet 16 Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Prospective bettors who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will activate their choice of a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any matchup in the Sweet 16 or MLB.

Thursday night’s Sweet 16 showdowns include #6 BYU vs. #2 Alabama, #4 Maryland vs. #1 Florida, #4 Arizona vs. #1 Duke, and #10 Arkansas vs. #3 Texas Tech. On the MLB side of things, there are three night games, including Tigers vs. Dodgers, Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, and Athletics vs. Mariners. You can wager on any of these matchups with bet365.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any Sweet 16 or MLB game on Thursday night.

While most legal online sportsbooks give new users a single promo when registering for an account, bet365 gives players a choice. This includes taking a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets with a $5 wager or a $1,000 first-bet safety net that issues a bonus bet refund after a loss. You can go a ton of different ways with your first bet with either promo.

If you want to throw down $5 on Duke to win against Arizona, Maryland to cover the spread against Florida, or the Cubs and Diamondbacks to go under the total runs line, you can. Win or lose, you’d get $150 in bonus bets. You could instead bet $300 on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run and get back $300 in bonus bets if he fails to do so.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for a bet365 account is a breeze. Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the promo of your choice:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide your full legal name, residential address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Confirm you’re in a state with bet365.

Add $10 or more to your account.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a wager that corresponds with your preferred promo.

A $5 bet can earn you $150 in bonus bets win or lose. If you pick the first-bet safety net and your initial cash wager loses, you’ll secure up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

In-App Promos for Sweet 16 and More

After placing your first wager with bet365, check out some of the in-app promos available on the home screen and in the promos section of the app. This includes the NCAAB Early Payout promo, which will pay out your moneyline bet early if your team goes up by 15 or more points. There’s also the MLB Opening Day promo, which will return up to $10 in bonus bets if your qualifying same-game parlay loses.

