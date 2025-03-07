Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Weekend Bonus for NBA, NHL

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet365 has two massive new user offers available to prospective bettors this weekend. Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to choose between a guaranteed bonus or a fully-backed first bet for the NBA or NHL.







Prospective bettors can activate a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. The second choice is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that will return a bonus bet refund if your first cash wager loses.

Among tonight’s top games in the NBA are Timberwolves vs. Heat, Suns vs. Nuggets, and Knicks vs. Clippers. The NHL has six games on tap, which is especially interesting given that today was also the NHL trade deadline. You can place your first bet on a game like Penguins vs. Golden Knights, Jets vs. Devils, or another one entirely with bet365.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Promo for NBA, NHL This Weekend

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Early Payout Promo, Hockey Early Payout Promo, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Rather than pigeonhole players into a single new user offer, bet365 gives new users their choice of two truly different promos. On one hand, bettors who like a guaranteed thing can bet $5 on any game and earn $150 in bonus bets no matter how their bet settles. The second option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, which comes with bonus bet backing. If the bet loses, bet365 will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

Game markets like a moneyline, total points/goals, or spread are eligible for either promo. Player props are also available with each offer. If you want to bet $5 on the Suns to win, the Penguins to cover the spread, or Karl-Anthony Towns to record a double-double, you’ll get a $150 bonus no matter what. Betting with the first-bet safety net will either earn you a cash profit or a second chance in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

New users can dive into this weekend’s action with one of two great offers. If you complete the steps below, you’ll get a guaranteed bonus bonus or first-bet safety net:

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required personal information fields with your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $5+ for a bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you pick the bet and get offer, you’ll walk away with $150 in bonus bets no matter what. Choosing the first-bet safety net will earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

Bet Boosts for NBA and NHL Games

On the home screen of the bet365 app, you’ll find enhanced odds for special parlays and same-game parlays. Here are just a few of the top Bet Boosts for Friday night:

Thunder, Timberwolves, and Nuggets all to win (+257)

LaMelo Ball, Tyler Herro, Kevin Durant, and James Harden each to score 25+ points (+1090)

Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, Klay Thompson, and Kawhi Leonard each to score 20+ points (+1356)

Alexander Ovechkin, Kyle Connor, and Connor Bedard each to score a goal (+1590)

Mark Stone, Jordan Kyrou, and Matthew Boldy each to score a goal (+2210)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.