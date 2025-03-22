Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NCAAB Saturday Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

All new users who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will get to choose between two offers. On one hand, you can lock in a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager or bet up to $1,000 with a second chance at the ready.

Six games remain this evening, including #5 Michigan vs. #4 Texas A&M, #11 Drake vs. #3 Texas Tech, #9 Creighton vs. #1 Auburn, #6 BYU vs. #3 Wisconsin, #8 Gonzaga vs. #1 Houston, and #7 UCLA vs. #2 Tennessee. You can bet on any of these matchups with either of bet365’s new user promos today.

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for any of Saturday’s NCAAB matchups.

In a world of take-it-or-leave-it promos from multiple legal online sportsbooks, bet365 is currently offering new players their choice of two new user offers. The first option is a straightforward bet $5, get $150 bonus offer that will issue $150 in bonus bets to your account no matter what. The second option gives you the freedom to bet any amount up to $1,000 with bonus bet backing. If the wager loses, you’ll get a second chance in bonus bets.

You could, for example, opt to wager $5 on Houston to beat Gonzaga or UCLA to cover the spread against Tennessee. Win or lose, you’d get $150 in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you’d also collect cash winnings and get back your initial stake. You could instead bet $800 on Creighton and Auburn to go over the total points line. A loss would trigger an $800 bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Before you can dive into Saturday’s NCAA Tournament games, you’ll need to sign up with bet365. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get started with an account:

Sign up here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Provide the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your name, address, date of birth, and phone number.

Input an email address and create a password.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Make your first $10+ initial deposit.

Head to any matchup and place a wager.

If you opt for the bet and get promo, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets. Choosing the first-bet safety net will earn you a bonus bet refund if your first bet loses.

In-App Offers for NCAA Second Round Games

In addition to a sizable number of Bet Boosts for Saturday’s games, you can take advantage of two in-app promos for any second round NCAA Tournament matchup. The first is a 32% same-game parlay boost for the matchup of your choice. The second is an incredible NCAAB Early Payout promo. After opting into this promo, you’ll need to bet on a team’s pre-live moneyline. If your team goes up by 15 or more points in its game, you’ll earn an early payout of your bet. Your team could ultimately lose, but you’d win because of the big lead.

