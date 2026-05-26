Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 NBA Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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Ahead of the highly anticipated Game 5 clash between the Spurs and Thunder, smart money is taking advantage of a high-value entry point. New players can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a generous welcome offer for this critical playoff matchup.







Simply wager $10 on any qualifying market, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses, provided the bet settles within 30 days of claiming the offer. We also need to give a shoutout to bettors in specific markets: new users located in Illinois are alternatively eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion, while those registering in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will receive an additional 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Spurs-Thunder Bonus

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by registering and wagering a minimum of $10 on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, or any other preferred market. This generous offer pays out regardless of whether your initial qualifying bet wins or loses, which is exactly the kind of floor we look for when building a bankroll. Just remember the regional nuances: new users in Illinois are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” offer, while sign-ups in Pennsylvania and New Jersey get a sweet kicker of 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

To ensure your wager qualifies for the bonus, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet the minimum consensus odds requirement of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but burying your money on a heavy favorite at -800 odds would not qualify. Once the qualifying bet settles and your bonus bets hit your account, you will have seven days to use them before they expire and are removed from your bonus bets balance.

Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Odds, Preview via Bet365

The San Antonio Spurs will clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 26, 2026, tipping off at 8:30 PM EDT for a critical postseason showdown. The teams are currently locked in Round 3 of the playoffs—the Western Conference Finals. With four games already in the books in this best-of-seven series, the upcoming matchup carries massive implications for the conference crown.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 26, 2026 from bet365.

When we dig into the underlying metrics, it makes sense why this series is deadlocked. Through the first four games of the Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs are averaging 111.50 points per game, narrowly edging out the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 110.50 points per game. Zooming out to the entire postseason, both squads have been analytical darlings. San Antonio boasts a league-leading +12.6 Net Rating alongside an elite 101.0 Defensive Rating. The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t far behind, carrying a +10.8 Net Rating and a stout 106.8 Defensive Rating.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It is never too early to look ahead and lock in your position before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Follow these straightforward steps to activate this bet365 welcome offer:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create your account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, address, date of birth, and email address, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to be fully eligible for the promotion. Claim and Deposit: Claim the offer via the bet365 app and make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To officially activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup or any other eligible sporting event.

Once your initial bet settles, your bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account balance, regardless of the wager’s outcome.