Bet365 has a pair of new user offers to choose from on Tuesday night. Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose the best offer for you.







New users who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can earn a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5 wager win or lose. Players who want to wager up to $1,000 with a second chance in bonus bets can opt instead for the first-bet safety net.

Among tonight’s eight-game NBA slate are intriguing matchups like Mavericks vs. Knicks, Warriors vs. Heat, and Thunder vs. Kings. The Golden State vs. Miami game is especially interesting, as Jimmy Butler will face his former squad. In the NHL, there are plenty of games with potential playoff ramifications like Penguins vs. Lightning, Capitals vs. Jets, Golden Knights vs. Wild, and Rangers vs. Kings.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to bet $5, get $150 guaranteed in bonus bets or activate a $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NBA or NHL matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Snag $150 NBA, NHL Tuesday Promo

Bet365 remains the only major legal online sportsbook to offer a choice of new user promo when signing up for an account. Using promo code WTOP365 will unlock a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer that conveys a 30x return win or lose. Players who use the same promo code can instead choose a first-bet safety net that will return up to $1,000 in bonus bets following a loss.

Game markets and player props are both eligible for either offer. That means you could bet $5 on the Avalanche to cover the spread against the Red Wings, take the Knicks to beat the Mavericks, or Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points. Win or lose, you’d get $150 in bonus bets. The other option would be to bet up to $1,000 on any game and either earn a cash profit or a bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365’s registration process is straightforward. If you want to get in on the action with bet365, complete the steps below to get the offer of your choice:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Complete the registration process by providing your full legal name, residential address, email address, birthdate, and phone number.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $5+ for a $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

Keep in mind that if you choose the bet and get offer, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets no matter how your bet settles. Winning your first bet with the first-bet safety net would return your wager along with cash winnings. A loss would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

Tuesday Bet Boosts for NBA and NHL

On the home screen of the bet365 app, as well as in the NBA and NHL tabs, you’ll find Bet Boosts. This includes featured parlays and same-game parlays like:

Warriors, Knicks, Thunder, and Cavaliers all to win (+231)

Hurricanes, Lightning, and Jets all to win (+233)

Filip Forsberg, Brady Tkachuk, and William Nylander each to record 3+ shots on goal (+316)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Amen Thompson, and Walker Kessler each to record 10+ rebounds (+405)

Andrew Wiggins to score 20+ points and record 5+ rebounds, Jimmy Butler to score 20+ points and record 5+ assists (+750)

