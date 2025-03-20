Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will activate their choice of new user promo. One option is the bet $5, get $150 bonus option, which issues a bonus win or lose. The second is the first-bet safety net, which returns bonus bets with a loss.

The first game of the day is a huge one between 9-seed Creighton and 8-seed Louisville. Later on, 14-seed Montana will look to upset 3-seed Wisconsin, 9-seed Georgia will face 8-seed Gonzaga, and 10-seed Utah State will battle 7-seed UCLA. You can bet on any matchup with bet365 today and take advantage of Bet Boosts located in the NCAAB tab.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $150 March Madness Promo

March Madness is easily one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year. The unpredictability of each matchup makes every game a must-watch. It remains to be seen which lower seeds will pull of upsets and whether a #1 seed will ultimately win it all. In the meantime, you can get in on the action with one of two offers from bet365.

Your choices are to go with a guaranteed bonus or take a big swing with a first-bet safety net. If you want to bet $5 on Wolford to upset Tennessee or St. John’s to take down Omaha, you’ll win $150 in bonus bets no matter what. You can instead bet up to $1,000 on either of those games and get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet loses.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with bet365 will only take a couple of minutes. If you want to get the promo of your choice, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Head to the game of your choice.

Wager $5 for the $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you pick the bet and get offer, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what. Choosing the first-bet safety net will earn you a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your wager settles as a loss.

Bet Boosts for March Madness

You can take advantage of a ton of Bet Boosts for today’s First Round action. Here are a few of the featured parlays for March Madness:

BYU, Gonzaga, and Tennessee all to win (+152)

Purdue to cover -7.5, Purdue to lead at halftime, and over 154 total points in High Point vs. Purdue (+350)

Clemson, Gonzaga, and Texas A&M each to win by 6+ points (+391)

Creighton to lead at halftime, Creighton to cover +3, and over 145.5 points in Creighton vs. Louisville (+550)

Louisville, Purdue, and McNeese State all to win (+784)

