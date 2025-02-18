World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Monday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,396,115 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday…

Monday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,396,115

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.

Nicolas Jarry (6), Chile, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Francisco Comesana, Argentina, def. Gustavo Heide, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (7), 6-3.

Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, def. Alejandro Tabilo (3), Chile, 6-2, 7-5.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (1), Argentina, def. Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Lucas Miedler, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

