World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Monday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $2,396,115
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Monday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, def. Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, 6-4, 6-2.
Nicolas Jarry (6), Chile, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Francisco Comesana, Argentina, def. Gustavo Heide, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (7), 6-3.
Chun Hsin Tseng, Taiwan, def. Alejandro Tabilo (3), Chile, 6-2, 7-5.
Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (1), Argentina, def. Luke Johnson, Britain, and Sander Arends, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 10-7.
Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Lucas Miedler, Austria, 6-3, 6-3.
